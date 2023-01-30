SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor Up is a non-profit organization started by Amy McDonald, who first organized a co-op in the Broadmoor Methodist Church parking lot.

But what began as something small has now evolved into the once-monthly Broadmoor Farmer’s Market.

When Amy started meeting people in her community years ago, she saw a need. The homeless and shut-ins needed meals, so Amy started making them in her kitchen. And once word got out about what Amy was doing, other people began volunteering to help out, too.

Broadmoor Up now delivers meals a couple of times a week., serving anyone in need. If you’re sick, have had surgery, or are too depressed to leave home, they will do their best to get you a meal. And it all happens through donations of money, food, and time from people who care.

The organization does not receive grant money. The chef creates a meal using whatever food is donated, and any monetary donations are used to buy the missing ingredients that are needed to complete the menu.

Volunteer drivers deliver the meals. Amy says, “I would love to have help with deliveries, we always need help with deliveries, it’s tough to coordinate that, every day it’s more and more and more. “

You can follow them on Facebook or contact Amy directly at 318-344-3354.