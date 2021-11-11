BRG program residents pass board certifications on first try

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Family and internal medicine residents at Baton Rouge General have all passed their board certifications on the first try.

According to an official Baton Rouge General press release, the Internal Medicine Residency Program achieved a 100% board pass rate for the fourth year in a row. The Family Medicine Residency Program has kept a 100% board pass rate for the past six years.

Following medical school, residents are in the internal or family medicine program to train for three years and then take the board certification exam after they have completed it. BRG says that 17 physicians started their careers with six of those 17 staying at BRG.

BRG’s Family Medicine Residency Program graduates are from left to right in the front row: Lauren Tillery, MD, Christopher Leiker, MD, and Ellin Hossain, MD. Middle row: Samuel Grimmer, MD, Mohammad Bashir, MD, Michael Dougherty, MD, and Nathan Hensler, DO. Back row: Ubaid Abbasi, MD. Photo courtesy of Baton Rouge General.

BRG’s Internal Medicine Residency Program graduates are from left to right in the front row: Genevieve Devany, MD, Roopitha Kaval, MD, Hailey Tarleton, MD and Srivyshnavi Surapanen, MD. In the back row: Neelay Patel, MD, Anurag Gaddam, MD, Christopher Yaslik, MD, Adam McClure, MD, and Rory Panzarello, MD. Photo courtesy of Baton Rouge General.

“We remain committed to training compassionate and competent physicians who are ready to provide high-quality, patient-centered, affordable healthcare,” Chief Academic Officer and Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program Dr. Venkat Banda said. “We are grateful for the time and effort contributed by our colleagues in the community toward this goal.”