BREC terminates employee after investigation into ‘inappropriate activity’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Almost two weeks after BREC was notified about allegations against an employee, that employee is out of a job.

The employee worked at the Farr Park Equestrian Center and the allegations surfaced at the end of January.

An investigation ensued about “inappropriate communications with a teenager taking lessons at the facility.”

The investigation ended with the BREC employee losing their job.

“We take seriously the responsibility of ensuring that anyone who visits a BREC park, especially a child, is in a safe environment. Before anyone is hired at the agency or is allowed to become a volunteer, they must undergo a comprehensive multi-layered process which includes a background check and drug screen. If they fail either one, no offer of employment is made.