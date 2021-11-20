BREC conservation is looking for ‘Green Force’ volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is looking for new Green Force volunteers to train in a variety of programs starting Friday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers must meet the minimum age of 16 years and receive a background check for consideration.

Registration deadline Nov. 22, 2021.

Training includes; management, programming, learning how to keep habitats clean and healthy, invasive species removal, and trail cleanup. BREC volunteers can also get into leadership roles. All training counts towards the required 20 hours a year commitment.

Additional perks; spending time outside, creating a healthier environment, t-shirts and water bottles and tax breaks. Participants will meet at the Milton J. Womack Park

For more information visit conservation@brec.org or call 225-273-6405