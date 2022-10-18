BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge police need the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly swiped a cell phone from a shopping buggy at the local Walmart.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said a female shopper placed her iPhone inside the basket’s cup holder while she retrieved items from the shelf.

He said when she turned around the basket was gone and discovered in another area of the store with her phone missing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Security cameras captured the incident and released two still images of the suspect to police.

Anyone who can help police with an identity should call 337-332-2186 or respond through Breaux Bridge Facebook messenger.

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.