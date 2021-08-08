Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu back at work after prostate cancer surgery

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu is back at work but still recovering after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Cantu, who is 65-years-old, says he started experiencing health problems several months ago and was diagnosed with prostate cancer after a doctor’s visit.

“I had trouble using the bathroom and I thought it was just some type of infection,” Cantu said.

A biopsy revealed stage 1 cancer, he said.

Though surgery was immediately recommended, Cantu said he asked his doctor a very personal question.

” I ask him, what would you do if this was your father and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, would you really recommend surgery?”

He said without a blink all the doctors in the room said, “Yes!”

After a discussion with his wife and family, Cantu said the second hardest part was preparing himself for time away from his job as the city’s top law enforcement officer.

“I have so much confidence in my assistant chief, and all the officers and the administration so even that was not a problem.”

The surgery was performed weeks later and when removed Cantu said the cancer had already reached stage 2.

He says he was hospitalized for 24-hours and then released to recover at home for 8 weeks.

“That was the toughest part if I’m being honest cause I’m not used to being home everyday.” Cantu said.

He says he walked 3 miles everyday with his wife MaryBeth, and did alot of channel surfing.

“Im all caught up on my favorite shows now,” he said.

During a follow up appointment, Cantu said his doctors have said his prognosis was outstanding and that he is expected to have a full and complete recovery with no additional treatment required.