BREAKING: Vermilion Parish deputy shot in Abbeville

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Abbeville.

One Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot, Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet confirmed with News 10. Another individual has also been injured, he said.

Authorities are investigating near the intersection of Schlessinger and Greene streets.

This is a developing story. We have a news crew headed to the scene and will provide new information as it becomes available.