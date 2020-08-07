BREAKING: Small plane makes crash landing at Houma-Terrebonne Airport

HOUMA, LA – At approximately 8:49 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to an aircraft crash at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

Units arrived on-scene to find a twin engine aircraft had crashed upon landing.

The pilot attempted to make a normal landing when the landing gear failed and collapsed without warning.

The pilot was able to maintain control to keep the aircraft on the runway. No injuries were reported by either the pilot or the passenger.

No fuel or hazardous material has leaked from the aircraft as of 11:00 a.m.

Fire Department and airport staff are standing by for the FAA investigation and maintenance personnel to remove the aircraft from the runway.

The airport was immediately closed to all fixed wing aircraft, while rotary wing aircraft were permitted to continue operations remaining clear of the crash site.

The pilot did an excellent job handling the aircraft during the emergency.