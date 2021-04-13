BREAKING: Commercial boat capsizes in rough seas south of Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a commercial lift boat that has capsized during a severe storm containing passing off the coast of South Louisiana on Tuesday evening.

The USCG Heartland Twitter account stated that the vessel is a 265-foot commercial lift boat, however USCG Public Affairs in New Orleans told WGNO the it is a 175-foot lift boat eight miles south of Grand Isle.

Several vessels in the vicinity have joined rescue and salvage attempts as one Facebook user posted video claiming seven of the 17 crew on board have been rescued.

A National Weather Service station located three miles northeast of Grand Isle recorded a wind gust of 75 mph during the height of the storm.

