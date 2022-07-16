ST. CHARLES, La. (WGNO) – On Saturday a day filled with music, prayers and prizes, was used to shine a light on the very important topic of crime. Not just in Louisiana but across the country.

The rally against violence was led by Jaleesa Chapman of New Sarpy, who said the idea woke her up one night. The idea was to break the silence and bring awareness to the number of the most recent crime spike.

“God just woke me up one morning, about 3:00, and was like gather the community and let’s just take the force and let’s just come together and pray, praise and worship and give thanks to God,” said Jesse Chapman.

Chapman says she is taking a stand and is crying out loud to break the cycle of violence in the state. This was their first gathering but plans for more events in the future are being worked on.