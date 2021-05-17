BRCC hosts drive-thru Pinning Ceremony for next-generation healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE La. (BRPROUD) — Today, Baton Rouge Community College hosted a COVID-19 friendly pinning ceremony for their healthcare students who are prepared to enter the front lines.

BRCC Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Michelle Dennis said, ‘I feel like they definitely understand their purpose and they understand how important their role is going to be in society.”

They’re entering the workforce after such a rigorous year for medical professionals.

Healthcare Graduate Latishia Hill said, “Just knowing that there’s so much going on in the healthcare field, makes you nervous. But, when it’s your passion and you know that you’ve been taught all of the safety measures that should be taken in the health field, it kind of gives you a sigh of relief.”

These students also learned how to navigate the recent changes in the field.

Dennis said, “Especially for these students. they were just starting their programs last spring when the pandemic ultimately started. so, for them, they were the ones to immediately feel the change in the way they were doing clinicals and classes.”

They have dedicated their lives to this labor of love.

Healthcare Graduate Shamarcus Gray said, “It shows a lot of people that there are a lot of people out here willing to take care of those involved in covid, even those who have not been affected. But we are all out here for each other, looking out for each other.”

They are geared up and ready to take the next step.

Healthcare Graduate Andi Smith said, “Ever since I was little I wanted to be a nurse. So, I didn’t steer away from it. I kept going. so here I am.”

Healthcare Graduate Macey Druey said, ‘We’ve been in and out of hospitals and clinics. That’s really helped prepare us for our future.”

The commencement ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on May 20th, at the BRCC Mid City Campus grounds