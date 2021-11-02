BRBT’s Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea premieres Nov. 28

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre (BRBT) announces the Land Of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea to present at the Lod Cook Alumni Center on November 28, located at Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Dr.

Attendees will enjoy an interactive experience, tea, sweets and other foods.

The Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea has been sponsored by the Baton Rouge Parents Magazine and 225 Magazine.

To learn more about this event visit, BRBT.org Tickets are on sale now for $60 per person and $550 for a table of 10 guests.