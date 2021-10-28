BRAC announces support for tax millage renewal for CATS

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)— The Board of Directors of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) announced in a press release the tax millage renewal for Capital Area Transit (CATS) on Thursday, October 28.

The tax millage is expected to appear on the November 13 ballot.

“For an overwhelming number of the people who use the CATS system, it is their only means of transportation to and from work. Not funding CATS puts significant risk in their ability to get to their jobs, said BRAC Board of Char and CFO of Manship Media Ralpha Bender.

“This would create incredible adversity for hundreds, if not thousands of local businesses whose enterprise is dependent upon a reliable workforce,” he added.

CATS connects to over 225,000 jobs across the bus route system.

The tax millage that funds (CATS) will go before voters in Baton Rouge and Baker city. The 10.6 million tax millage creates $17.6 million per year for the agency, representing nearly 60% of CATS’ annual budget.

According to a recent BRAC analysis, CATS has kept its promise for the past ten years to improve its performance by 70% with decreased wait times for buses.

Last year, before the pandemic, bus riders’ wait times average 15 minutes to 75 minutes. To learn more visit, BRAC.org or CATS.org