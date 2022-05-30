BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For many of East Baton Rouge Parish’s young students, summer vacation has arrived, and this means a number of parents are looking for inexpensive yet enjoyable activities that the entire family can enjoy.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo may have exactly what those parents are looking for.

Next weekend, the zoo is expressing appreciation for its many guests and supporters with a special discount.

The zoo’s Guest Appreciation Weekend will take place June 4-5 and during those days, visitors of all ages can enjoy its, “Buy One Admission, and Get One Free” discount.

On its official Facebook page, the zoo said, “Our guests play a crucial role in making our Zoo the #1 year-round family attraction in Baton Rouge and we are excited to celebrate with you.”

Guest should keep in mind that the special discount cannot be paired with any other offers.

Click here for more information.