BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call late Sunday night about someone who was passed out inside a vehicle at the Whataburger on Siegen Ln.

The driver was later identified as Ashley Seiber, 36, of Baton Rouge.

A deputy responded to the fast-food restaurant around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.

Seiber was allegedly passed out in the drive-thru but was not there when the EBRSO deputy arrived at the scene.

The deputy caught up with Seiber as she was leaving the Whataburger and noticed her vehicle did not have a license plate.

Seiber made her way onto I-10 West with the EBRSO deputy close behind.

The deputy eventually initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle failed to stay inside its lane of travel.

The affidavit states that the traffic stop took place on the shoulder near Bluebonnet Blvd.

“Seiber had an odor of alcohol coming from her breath, and she had slurred speech,” according to the affidavit.

A cup was seen in the vehicle by the deputy.

The Baton Rouge woman later admitted that the cup contained whiskey and Sprite.

A separate deputy came to the scene and interviewed the 36-year-old.

The deputy noticed Seiber had wristbands on both of her wrists.

Seiber did not do well on the Standard Field Sobriety Tests.

The 36-year-old was arrested and later given a chemical test at the Louisiana State University Police Department.

The result of that test came back with “a reading of .193g% Blood Alcohol Concentration,” according to the affidavit.

Seiber confessed to taking prescription drugs on the same day she was arrested for OWI.

The drugs that Seiber said she ingested were Clonazepam, Zoloft and Ambien.

Further investigation found that Seiber was driving with a suspended license.

The Baton Rouge woman had been arrested in December of 2018 by the Gonzales Police Department.

In that case, Seiber was charged with First Offense Driving Under the Influence and Vehicular Homicide.

In this case, the 36-year-old remains behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges listed below:

Operating while intoxicated; first offense

Operating A Vehicle Under Suspension For Certain Prior Offenses

Improper Lane Usage

Bond has been set for Ashley Seiber.