BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person suspected of theft.

According to Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are in search of a suspect who used a victim’s cell phone to make a call and in the process, allegedly transferred nearly $2,500 from the victim’s bank account into another bank account.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect (pictured below) please contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Image Credit: Crime Stoppers/Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD)