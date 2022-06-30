BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Movies have been made about the challenging situations dispatchers face as they answer 911 emergency calls.

But this week, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) offered residents a real-life look into the daily challenges faced by local dispatchers.

BRPD interviewed Dispatcher Letonia Lewis, who answers approximately 60-100 calls per day. Lewis is just one of the many emergency workers in this system.

In BRPD’s informative video, Lewis explains what her daily responsibilities consist of and the protocol she and other dispatchers follow.

Click here to watch the video.