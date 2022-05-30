BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is inviting the public to support a fundraiser designed to provide financial assistance to two officers who were severely injured while serving the public.

According to BRPD, it was August 21, 2021 when Sergeant Jason Martin and Officer Joe Carboni were on the scene of a reported accident along I-10 and a drunk driver plowed into the crash site, leaving both men with severe injuries that required major surgeries.

As weeks and months passed, medical bills associated with the crash did not stop, and BRPD hopes that donations from the upcoming fundraiser will prevent Martin and Carboni’s families from becoming overwhelmed by exorbitant healthcare expenses.

The benefit is scheduled to take place Sunday, June 12 on the third and fourth floors of Red Stick Social (1503 Government Street) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BRPD says donations can be made to their families via ‘Behind the Line’ by means of the following payment options:

Checks can be mailed to

P.O. Box 2490

Denham Springs, LA 70727

**In the memo section, please add, “Healing Our Heroes”

Paypal donations can be sent to

http://paypal.me/btlbr

**In the memo section, please add, “Healing Our Heroes”

CashApp donations can be sent to

$Behindtheline

**In the memo section, please add, “Healing Our Heroes”

Credit: BRPD