BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is widely recognized for its food scene, with visitors and locals alike expressing high praise for regional delicacies that reflect the state’s rich cultural tapestry.

This makes Louisiana one of the best places to learn all about the food service industry, and now one local nonprofit is launching a free, paid 12-week program for young adults who want to do exactly that.

Baton Rouge Bayou Kitchen’s new program is called the “North Baton Rouge Culinary Program” and it’s open to young adults between the ages of 16-24.

Anyone between those ages can apply, but only a maximum of ten applicants will be accepted.

Those who are selected will embark on a professional pathway course that will pay them while teaching them the following skills:

-Professional communication methods

-Resume and cover letter

-Front of House hospitality techniques

-Back of House culinary techniques

-Personal and professional life skills

-Training for the opportunity to receive the SafeServ Handler and SafeServ Manager Accredited Certification, aligned with the National Restaurant Association.

In addition to the above listed courses, the program will cover the cost of each participant’s uniform, training materials, and test materials.

Bayou Kitchen’s professional pathway program was created to help local young adults transform their lives by means of encouragement and education in the areas of personal growth, workforce development, entrepreneurship, and leadership training.

The new culinary course will run from June 1 through August 14, and interested individuals should apply now as interviews take place from May 22-28.

Click here to apply.