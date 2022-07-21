BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday (July 21) announced the arrest of a man suspected in a domestic-related shooting that occurred earlier in the week.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, it was Tuesday (July 19), when 30-year-old Roy Haynes allegedly shot his girlfriend in the shoulder, and after she fell to the ground, wounded, he continued to abuse her by kicking her in the stomach.

The woman told authorities she was afraid Haynes would shoot her again, so she ‘played dead’ while on the ground.

Deputies say the incident took place at the woman’s O’Neal Lane apartment home while her two children, a nine-year-old and a 15-year-old, were present in the home.

By the time authorities arrived at the scene of the crime, Haynes was nowhere to be found. Eventually, a warrant for his arrest was obtained and he was apprehended Thursday (July 21) in Calcasueiu Parish by deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

As of Thursday afternoon, Haynes has been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Prison as a Fugitive from EBRSO and will eventually be transferred to EBR Parish Prison.

His charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted second-degree murder.