BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) was incredibly busy during the month of May, with statistics indicating that its various units responded to approximately 4,871 emergency calls throughout the month.

Image Credit: BRFD

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), between 2017 and 2020, firefighters around the country responded to an average of 36,279,500 incidents annually.

BRFD and other local emergency personnel are especially busy during Louisiana’s hurricane season, which began Wednesday, July 1.

Fire officials are encouraging residents to prepare by attending East Baton Rouge Parish’s 2022 Red Stick Ready Day, Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center.