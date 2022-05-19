BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s happened to the best of us.

You’re driving along, AC blasting and radio on when all of a sudden, your vehicle isn’t traversing the road as smoothly as it was moments ago.

All at once, you realize what’s happened. You have a flat tire.

It’s annoying, it can be dangerous, and it happened to one woman as she was driving along East Airport Boulevard Thursday morning.

On a humid day that saw temperatures around 90 degrees, she faced the possibility of being stranded on the side of the road.

Fortunately, the crew of Ladder 4 with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) also happened to be nearby.

The heroes who are typically seen using their ladder truck to fight fires graciously took some time to help the stranded citizen change her tire and resume her journey.

The firefighters credited with coming to her aid include Capt. Stewart, FEO Vicari, and FF Edwards.

BRFD summed up its willingness to help with the following statement on the fire department’s official Facebook page:

We’re always here to help, even when it’s not necessarily fire-related. Now that’s not to say that you should call 911 if you get a flat or need a jump start, but it’s nice to know that your local firefighters are always here to lend a helping hand.

Incidentally, it may be helpful to note that Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) can be called upon should you find yourself stranded with a flat.

The free services MAP provides are listed below.

-Provide one gallon of fuel

-Change a flat tire

-Jump start car

-Fill radiator with water

-Provide the use of a cellular phone so you can make a local call for additional assistance if needed