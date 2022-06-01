BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For many workers, continuing education (CE) courses are a way to stay ahead of the competition and advance one’s career.

But for others, continuing education courses can be life-saving.

For example, the instructors who teach future firefighters how to proceed when responding to explosions, fires, automobile accidents, and other medical emergencies must ensure that they’re up-to-date on the latest safety precautions set out by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

As instructors implement the latest safety measures they’ve learned from these valuable CE courses, it’s less likely that injuries will occur during training exercises.

And, unfortunately, it isn’t uncommon for such accidents to happen during training exercises.

In fact, according to NFPA statistics, 7,550 injuries incurred during training activities in 2021.

But local instructors at the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) are determined to do all they can to prevent serious injuries from occurring during training.

This is why BRFD’s Fire Department Training Officers recently attended a continuing education workshop to help them do exactly this.

The ‘Live Fire Instructor/Live Fire Instructor In Charge Training Course’ was designed to bring instructors into compliance with NFPA 1041, which are the minimum job performance requirements necessary to perform the duties as a fire service instructor, and NFPA 1403, which are the minimum requirements for conducting live fire training in safe facilities and in a safe manner for participants.

Essentially, the training helped instructors learn more about the importance of following safety procedures and maintaining a safe training environment.

Thomas Townsend was one of the Training Officers who participated in the course, and he said, “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to attend this training. It was very informative and will help us ensure that our firefighters are properly trained and prepared to respond to live fire incidents.“

Another participant, Training Officer Pedro Leonard, felt similarly, and said, “This training was invaluable in helping us understand the importance of following safety procedures and ensuring that our firefighters are properly prepared to respond to both training and actual fire incidents. We will be able to use the knowledge and skills we learned in this course to help prepare future generations of firefighters.”

BRFD said of the course:

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is committed to providing our firefighters with the best possible training and preparation to safely and effectively respond to live fire incidents. The Live Fire Instructor/Live Fire instructor in Charge course is just one example of our department’s dedication to providing our firefighters with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in their careers and, more importantly, to keep Baton Rouge safe.” Baton Rouge Fire Department

Though firefighters face a unique set of challenges throughout their careers, many appreciate the role they play in the community as rescuers who make a difference in the lives of others.

If you have any interest in becoming a firefighter in Baton Rouge, click here to learn more about the requirements.