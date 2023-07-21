FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Boys and Girls Club of Farmerville is in the process of being painted and getting a make-over.
The town’s Community Outreach Director, Mary Barrios, says they have come a long way.
“At this point, we are just making it pretty and beautiful, and then we are going to put together furniture. We have a bunch of furniture in the back that we purchased through a grant from the Living Well Foundation. We had grants from Claiborne Electric, and everybody has contributed, and given freely.”
The community effort has raised over $15,000 to bring high-quality programs and unique experiences to the Union Parish community.
“Someone gave us two Taylor Swifts tickets, and we made off $12,000. Then, the Lions Club did a chili lunch, and I think, it was $3,000 raised from that. We bought out the refrigerator and microwave, and some other things with that. So, every piece here probably has a story, and someone who helped us with it.”
Three main features will include a computer lab, and a STEM classroom.
“And an Arts and crafts room as well. Another one is just going be a general classroom. We also have a storage space, like a break area, for staff, and then we had our two bathrooms that we had to fix,” Barrios said.
Barrios says this renovation will be followed by a full expansion project in the near future.
“We are looking to potentially build an accessible and inclusive playground. That’s going to have equipment that has a sensory panel. Also looking for an outside amphitheater. We are hoping that this will continue to grow.”
The grand opening will take place on August 23rd.
