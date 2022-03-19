BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Vice President Kamala Harris‘ visit to Acadiana is scheduled for Monday, March 21. She will talk about the importance of bringing broadband to rural areas. We spoke with Democratic and Republican party leaders in Louisiana about the vice president’s trip. Surprisingly, both sides agree.



The highly anticipated visit by Vice President Harris, to the Town of Sunset in St. Landry Parish, will focus on the Biden administration’s work in expanding high-speed internet in rural areas.

“I think she should make the trip to Louisiana,” said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R). “We have to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which started in the Senate, and which I was privileged to work on, is going to bring access to high-speed affordable internet across the nation, and Louisiana is one of the states that will benefit the most. Any way we can highlight that is a good thing.”

Under the federal infrastructure plan, Louisiana is one of many states set to receive millions of dollars to improve broadband service, and have accessible and affordable high speed internet to communities where modern communications are lacking.

“I’m just excited, in general, about the infrastructure plan, and the investment the Biden-Harris administration has in Louisiana,” said Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Burnhardt. “We really desperately want to grow our economy here, and build a state our children want to stay in. We’re not going to do that without substantial investment that will draw businesses here.”

Historically, Democrats and Republicans lock horns over a variety of issues. However, in this case. improving broadband is something everyone can agree on.

The only concern for Louisiana Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich is how the money will be allocated.

“Louisiana is not a blue state. It’s not a battleground state. We are solely in need of rural broadband more than almost any other state in the country. We want to make sure this money is distributed fairly and impartially. That is, Louisiana get’s it fair share,” said Gurvich.

Vice President Harris will be in Acadiana this coming Monday. KLFY will have complete coverage of her trip, on-air and on klfy.com, throughout the day.