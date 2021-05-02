Both lanes of I-10 westbound in Vinton closed due to 18-wheeler recovery

VINTON, La. (KLFY) — According to State Police, both lanes of I-10 westbound in Vinton are closed while police assist a wrecker service with a vehicle (18-wheeler) recovery.

All westbound traffic is being diverted onto LA 3063 (Vinton) to US 90 west, police said.

Motorists can take LA 109 (south) and re-enter I-10 west.

There is no estimated time of when the westbound lanes of travel will be reopened, police said.

You can visit www.511la.org or use the 511 mobile app for the most up to date road conditions or road closures.