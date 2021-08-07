Bossier Parish: 8-year-old donates her own money to United Way to help others with school supplies

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Eight-year-old Milla S., who is on her way to the third grade at Suncity in Bossier City, donated all of her money to United Way. She said she wanted to make sure less fortunate students were able to have school supplies.

During Friday’s drive-thru vaccine at Airline High, Bossier Schools were on site to accept school supply donations as part of the United Way’s “Fill the Bus” campaign.

Milla said she raised all of her money while doing chores all around the house. Those who came with her said she was taught to always have a giving heart.

“I’m really excited because I just want those kids out there to have good school supplies like other people because they shouldn’t be treated differently,” she told KTAL/KMSS.

All donations will benefit Bossier Parish students. The United Way will be at Saturday’s vaccine clinic at Airline High between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Donations also may be dropped off at Walmart on airline drive on Saturday.

