BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City has won bragging rights in the world of water tower art.

The city’s newly rehabilitated and repainted water tower on Airline Drive at Barksdale Boulevard took the top spot in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler put out the call for votes for the tower in early October.

The tower features a patriotic salute to first responders, topped off with a silhouette of a B-52 in a nod to nearby Barksdale Air Force Base.

Click here to view this year’s top 12 tanks.

The city’s similarly themed Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award in 2020. The Kansas-based manufacturer of protective coatings sponsors the annual contest to celebrate innovative and creative ways to coat water tanks.

“Since 2006, Tnemec has celebrated the innovative and creative uses of its coatings on water tanks with the annual Tank of the Year contest,” according to the company’s website. “Each year, potable water tanks of all varieties from across the U.S. and Canada are narrowed down to determine the most impressive coatings projects in the water tank industry.”

