Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the OYO Hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to the caller, a Black male was allegedly banging on all the hotel doors, threatening to kill everyone at the hotel.

Police were advised that the male was locked out of room 287 and returned to the premises just before authorities arrived. Officers then made contact with the male and identified him as 33-year-old Darius D. Fields of Bossier City, La.

Fields was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Terrorizing and his bond was set at $15,000.