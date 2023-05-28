GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum attracts thousands of tourists from across the country and all over the world. Owner & operator of the Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum, Perry Carver, says he plans on expanding the building.

“There is another historical building here. That’s why I want to remodel it. We are going to put six bedrooms upstairs. Rent them out daily. Call it ‘The Hideout.’ Each room will be themed.”

Carver says a Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Room will be added as a tribute to those who ambushed Bonnie and Clyde.

“I mean that’s what brought Bonnie and Clyde down. They don’t get enough praise for what they did. They are the ones that did all the work and the ones who set it all up.”

A re-enactment of the ambush happens every year at the Bonnie and Clyde Festival. This 30th anniversary event brought even more enthusiasts from all over the country.

“Yeah, it makes it even more fun because it’s an adventure. I think the fascination about this couple is that they were young and in love and outlaws,” a visitor from Dallas, Mary Hellen Herrera, said.

“The outdoors. The theme. I can’t wait for next year,” another visitor from Dallas, Aurora Martinez, said.

Carvert says he has bought a collection from the grandkids of the deputies involved in the ambush.

“The collection I bought is from a deputy sheriff. He was friends with Prentiss Oakley, and he met Frank Hamer,” said Carver.

The festival brought enthusiasts and aficionados. Family members of Bonnie and Clyde have been part of festival for decades.

“If you look at that guest book over there, that’s signed. You see where all these people come from. He is going to put a bed and breakfast in the next building, and it takes time to put that in place.” Clyde’s nephew, Buddy Barrow, said.

“So many families have come for so many years. It’s kind of like a family reunion actually,” Bonnie’s niece, RheaLeen Linder, said.

Carver says the expansion is in the works. There is no date on when the project will begin.

