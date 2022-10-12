LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The owners of the local restaurant, Bon Temps Grill, introduced their newest restaurant coming to Lafayette.

Their newest venture, “Whiskey & Vine,” will be a take on a classic Big Easy cocktail-lounge jazz atmosphere. It will be located at 507 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette, in the building previously occupied by the well-known Jolie’s Louisiana Bistro.

The lounge will feature the culture of New Orleans with live blues music, southern cuisine and an expansive selection of cocktails and spirits.

Whiskey & Vine will offer dinner service all week, as well as a weekend brunch service.

The opening date is still unknown, but the owners expect it to be around late fall of this year.

Whiskey & Vine