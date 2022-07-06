UPDATE, 1:51 p.m.: SLCC officials gave an all-clear for the Morgan City campus.

UPDATE, 1:42 p.m.: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said nothing suspicious was found on the Nunez campus, but the investigation is ongoing to determine where the threat came from.

UPDATE, 12:19 p.m.: Nunez Community College in Chalmette, La., is also reporting evacuations due to a possible bomb threat, as reported by WGNO.

According to Louisiana law, any person found guilty of calling in a bomb threat to a school or firearm-free zone faces up to 20 years in prison with hard labor.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of bomb threats to schools have officials in Lafayette and Morgan City asking residents and students to stay away from portions of their campuses until authorities give an all-clear.

Officials at UL-Lafayette report that police and fire authorities are responding to a bomb threat at Martin Hall, Moody Hall and F.G. Mouton Hall, according to texts sent to students this morning.

Officials at South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus report that they are asking students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat, as well.

Officials on scene of bomb threat on UL-Lafayette campus (KLFY)

Officials on scene of possible bomb threat at Nunez Community College in Chalmette. (WGNO)

Officials on scene of possible bomb threat at Nunez Community College in Chalmette. (WGNO)

News 10 crews are en route to the schools. Details will be posted here as updates become available.