Boil Water Advisory issued for the town of Roseland

ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — Due to experiencing a mainline leak in the water supply system at Highway 1048, Mayor Wanda McCoy has issued a boil water advisory for the residents in the Hwy 1048 and Mt. Gillian Road area .

This boil water advisory is effective beginning Friday, July 30.

The order remains in effect until it is rescinded by the Town of Roseland.

All citizens in the above-mentioned areas are asked to boil water for at least 1 minute and allow the water to come to a rolling boil. It is recommended to disinfect water before consuming water, brushing teeth and washing, and using in food preparation.

Mayor McCoy has been staying close to the situation and repair crews are dedicated to resolving this problem as soon as possible.

The town will update citizens when the boil order will be lifted upon notification by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health’s decision the water will be deemed safe to use once it has been repaired and demonstrated the system to be safe and clear for the community by the State.