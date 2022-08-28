Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 20-year-old man is currently wanted for the alleged shooting death of another man in Bogalusa Saturday evening. The Bogalusa Police Department says the incident happened at the corner of N Border Dr and Virginia Ave.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, just after 7:10 p.m., they received a call reporting gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

Dae’Von J. Gay has been identified by officers, as the alleged suspect, and is currently looking searching for him.

The victim’s identity has not been released and no further details are available at this. The Bogalusa Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the shooting or Gay’s location is asked to call officials at 985-732-3611.