BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association along with Bogalusa school and law officials have reversed a decision to relocate the Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks final home game, scheduled for Friday (Nov. 4).

Mayor Wendy Perrette, Police Chief Kendall Bullen, and Bogalusa Superintendent of Schools Lisa Tanner signed an agreement on Monday (Oct.31) that would put in place a security plan for all future sporting events.

“I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that allows our Lumberjacks to play their final game at home, and to celebrate Senior Night with their peers,” Perrette said. “I appreciate how swiftly community leaders came together to make this happen, and I’m grateful to the principals of District 7-3A for their willingness to quickly reconsider the decision.”

The plans come after the recent shooting death of a 15-year-old outside of the stadium, which led to the cancellation of Bogalusa’s homecoming game.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.