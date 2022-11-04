BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO)— The Bogalusa Police Department issued arrest warrants for the suspects involved in a shooting death that happened near a high school football game in October.

Police say the victim who was killed in the shooting was identified as 15-year-old Jerry Smith.

The incident happened Oct. 14 outside of the Lumberjack Stadium and police said, the investigation is “far from over.” The Bogalusa Police Department said it issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.

Brown has a warrant for second-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property. Wilson and Smith both have warrants issued for obstruction of justice.

In a post on Facebook, officials said they are waiting for forensic evidence from the crime lab and more charges are possible.

The post reads, “we are working to have these three men in custody soon. And we hope that this will bring some measure of security and calm back to our community, rocked by this senseless tragedy.”

Detectives believe there may be more witnesses. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bogalusa Police Detective Division at 985-732-6238. Callers can stay anonymous.

