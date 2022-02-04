NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body found in a Natchitoches oxidation pond Tuesday night has been identified as a man reported missing out of LaSalle Parish.

According to Natchitoches police, a Shreveport forensic pathologist identified the man as 35-year-old Lee Humphries of Trout, Louisiana in LaSalle Parish. His death has been ruled a homicide but detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Humphries was reported missing by family to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13. His vehicle was found abandoned in Natchitoches before it was discovered he was missing.

LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Detectives, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies began to investigate Humphries disappearance. As the investigation continued, police learned that Humphries’ body was in an oxidation pond near the Payne sub-division.

Detectives said the body had been in the water for several days. Once the body was recovered from the pond his body was sent to Shreveport for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are actively pursuing leads in the case conducting interviews and collecting evidence and three search warrants have been executed at different locations near Natchitoches.

“We are making progress in the investigation, but due to sensitivity and confidentiality of our investigation no further information will be released at this time,” Sheriff Wright said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.