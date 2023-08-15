BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body was reportedly found in the Mississippi River before midnight Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the Coast Guard contacted deputies about the body found in the water at 11:25 p.m. near River Road. No identity has been released and the coroner’s office is working to determine a cause of death, EBRSO said. Investigators added that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police said a dredging company discovered the body. Officers are working with LSU Faces Lab to make an identification.

An investigation is ongoing.