LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A body found on Timothy Drive has Lafayette Police investigating the death.

According to Lafayette Police, officers got a call at 10:17 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a male body in a drainage ditch around the 200 block of Timothy Drive. The body was partially submerged in water, face down and unresponsive. When officers arrived, they determined the person was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and a cause of death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy. No information on the identity of the person was available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.