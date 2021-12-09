Body believed to be second missing boater found in Pearl River

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – The search for the two missing boaters on the Pearl River is now over.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, a “body was located near a section of the river known as Red Bluff, which is located at least a mile downriver from the Poole’s Bluff sill.”

The second body was discovered on Thursday morning by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents.

WPSO says, “The body is presumed to be Eric Josh Williams.”

The discovery of a second body comes a few days after a boat was purportedly found at the bottom of the Pearl River.

Sheriff Randy Seal expressed his appreciation for all who were involved in the search. “I am so grateful for all who were involved in the search process. Our officers, along with LDWF, St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office and representatives of the Cajun Navy, spent many hours on the river as they searched for the body. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the two men and I hope this final recovery brings some solace to them.”