Blue Bikes to return to NOLA later this summer

NEW ORLEANS — Maneuvering around New Orleans will soon become a reality yet again!

On Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Blue Bikes will return to the city later this summer.

Although the bikesharing program paused operations in spring 2020 due to ownership changes, city officials report that 500 bikes will be ready to roll out by September 1.

Upon announcing the return of Blue Bikes, Mayor Cantrell commented on the relaunch, stating:

“The upcoming launch of Blue Bikes is a major accomplishment in our commitment to improve equity, connectivity, safety and efficiency in our transportation networks. Bike share is a critical component of our transportation system; people rely on it to get to work, and we are excited that 500 bikes will be back on the streets soon. We appreciate the partnership in the Greater New Orleans Foundation, which helped develop the new program, and are thankful for the return of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as lead sponsor. Blue Bikes is returning better than before, with a greater focus on supporting our community every step of the way,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell, July 2021

The initial location of the new operations will include areas including:

Lower Garden District

Central City

Central Business District

French Quarter

Marigny

Bywater

7th Ward

Tremé

Mid-City

The lower section of City Park.

Leaders say the goal is to increase access to transportation in low-income areas and communities of color. Riders can sign up to use the bikes by downloading the Blue Bikes Nola app. Other options include a “Pay As You Go” method for a rate of 15 cents/minute, along with a monthly membership for $25.

Reduced plans are available to New Orleans residents who qualify for Medicaid or Louisiana Purchase (SNAP).

You can learn more about Blue Bikes and pricing rates by visiting BlueBikesNola.com.