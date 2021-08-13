Blood drives planned at Jefferson Parish playgrounds: Here’s how to schedule your appointment

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Jefferson Parish will be hosting a series of blood drives on the East Bank and West Bank. The blood drives will be hosted at certain playgrounds in Jefferson Parish in playground classrooms.

Appointments are encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, click the link below the location or call (800)-86-BLOOD.

Locations

Pontiff Playground: Monday, August 16 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001 Schedule an appointment



King’s Grant Playground: Wednesday, August 18 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 3805 15 th St., Harvey, LA 70058 Schedule an appointment



Lakeshore Playground: Saturday, August 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 1125 Rosa Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005 Schedule an appointment



Mike Miley Playground: Monday, August 23 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 6716 W. Metairie Ave. Metairie, LA 70003 Schedule an appointment



About the Event

Participants must bring a valid picture ID and wear a mask or face covering. Speed up your appointment by filling out a medical questionnaire using FastLane prior to your appointment.

Donors must be in good health, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. 16-year-olds can donate with a parent’s permission.

Officials add there is no waiting period to be able to donate blood after being vaccinated.