BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Late Friday morning, a crash in Ringgold claimed the life of a local woman who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Amber Holman was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on US Hwy 371 just before 10:30 a.m. when she left the road and crashed into a tree just south of Pietsch Rd. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
An infant in the car was properly restrained in a car seat and was uninjured. They were also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash and the cause remains under investigation.
