NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – President Joe Biden has made high speed internet more affordable and easily accessible for homes in the state of Louisiana.

With the help of the American Rescue Plan, the state along with four others, will be the first to receive money from the $10 billion Capital Projects Funding for better broadband.

The project will help bring down internet cost and expand access to more faster, affordable internet to Americans currently lacking it.

The move is apart of the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that includes $65 billion to expand the more affordable broadband access across the country.

The other states selected are New Hampshire, West Virginia and Virginia.