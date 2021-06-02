Biden approves Louisiana Disaster Declaration following severe weather in May

Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) — Following a week of devastating storms, which spawned tornados and flooding, President Joe Biden issues a disaster declaration for the State of Louisiana on Wednesday.

Biden’s order sends much-needed federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the state after damages caused by severe weather from May 17-21.



Federal funding will be made available to affected individuals in the parishes of Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.



Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated parishes can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.