Bicyclist struck from behind, killed in fatal crash in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass in Ascension Parish on Friday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Troop A began investigating the incident that claimed the life of an unidentified bicyclist. The initial report shows the bicyclist was struck from behind by a 2011 Ford F-150 while bot were traveling southbound on the highway.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

A toxicology samples were taken from both the bicyclist and the driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.