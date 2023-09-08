GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) — Beyonce’s BeyGood Foundation gave out 100 $10,000 scholarships, and 10 Grambling students were selected as recipients.

Ariel Box, a recipient of the scholarship, explained why she applied. “Well, it was $10,000, and then it was Beyonce, so I was definitely going to take that opportunity to apply because you know the worst thing you can get told is no, so always take that first opportunity.”

Sha’Cyla Allen, a recipient of the scholarship, explained what it meant to be awarded the scholarship. “It was amazing getting the email saying that I got the scholarship. It was an honor to me and my family because I definitely needed the financial help and just to be a shining light on this campus knowing that we do great things being HBCU.”

Box also explained what it meant to be awarded the scholarship. “When I got the scholarship, I was so excited. I woke up and saw the email, and I sent it to my family immediately. $10,000 will help me complete my senior year, and then it will also help me with my law school application. Taking the LSAT and applying for law school is not cheap at all, so with this scholarship, I’ll be able to take care of the rest of my undergraduate degree and also apply for the next steps in my life.”