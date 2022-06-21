NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — June 21 marked the first day of summer, and there is no doubt that the weather is heating up.
A heat advisory was issued in the area by the National Weather Service effective Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures have the potential to reach triple digits between 97-100 degrees.
In anticipation of a hot summer, here is a list of a few places where you can beat the heat this summer indoors and outdoors:
- Visit the Kenner Planetarium and Megadome Cinema: Showtimes range from 25-45 minutes, & admission is only $5.
- Go roller skating at Skate Country Westbank or Airline Skate Center.
- Play in the water at the Cool Zoo at Audobon Zoo.
- Go to the movies at Prytania Theater at Canal Place, The Broad Theater, or AMC Theaters.
- Head to the New Orleans Public Library and join the summer fun.
- Go shopping at Lakeside Mall, River Walk Mall, and Canal Place.
- See a show at Saenger Theatre.
- Go swimming at Whitney M. Young Memorial Pool at Audubon or any other NORD pool.
- Visit Lafreniere Park, Spray Park, the Spray Park is approximately 4,000 square feet for children 10 & under. It has 13 alternating water features and entry is free, or go to the Parc des Familles Spray Park, the park is open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Go to the Northshore and play at the Splash Pad at Fontainebleau. The park is open 7 days a week. Admission is $3 per person per day; free for seniors (62+) and children 3 and under.
According to NOLA Ready, individuals seeking shelter during the daytime may also visit the following locations:
- All New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday-Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm and Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, with the following exceptions:
- Martin Luther King is closed on Saturdays
- Nix is closed for Capital Projects
- Alvar only has contactless pick up at this time
- Children’s Resource Center is closed due to facility issues
- Arthur Monday Community Center is open Monday – Friday, 7 am – 4:30 pm (1111 Newton Street, Suite 101. New Orleans, LA 70114)
- Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center is open Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm (2020 Jackson Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113)
- Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building is open Monday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm (1120 S. Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70125)
- NORD Annunciation Center is open Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 7 PM (800 Race St, New Orleans, LA 70130)
- For the homeless population:
- Ozanam Inn has a cooling area from 5:30AM – 6:30PM daily (2239 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70119)
- The New Orleans Mission will open their Day Center from 9 AM – 6 PM daily (1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70113)
Along with staying cool indoors and in pools, citizens should avoid becoming a victim of heat exhaustion and related illnesses by doing the following:
- Wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Staying cool indoors and scheduling outdoor activities carefully
- Wearing sunscreen
- Staying hydrated
- Avoiding hot and heavy meals
- Not leaving children or pets in cars
For more information about heat-related illnesses and tips to stay cool click here.