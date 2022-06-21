NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — June 21 marked the first day of summer, and there is no doubt that the weather is heating up.

A heat advisory was issued in the area by the National Weather Service effective Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures have the potential to reach triple digits between 97-100 degrees.

In anticipation of a hot summer, here is a list of a few places where you can beat the heat this summer indoors and outdoors:

  • Visit the Kenner Planetarium and Megadome Cinema: Showtimes range from 25-45 minutes, & admission is only $5.
  • Go roller skating at Skate Country Westbank or Airline Skate Center.
  • Play in the water at the Cool Zoo at Audobon Zoo.
  • Go to the movies at Prytania Theater at Canal Place, The Broad Theater, or AMC Theaters.
  • Head to the New Orleans Public Library and join the summer fun.
  • Go shopping at Lakeside Mall, River Walk Mall, and Canal Place.
  • See a show at Saenger Theatre.
  • Go swimming at Whitney M. Young Memorial Pool at Audubon or any other NORD pool.
  • Visit Lafreniere Park, Spray Park, the Spray Park is approximately 4,000 square feet for children 10 & under. It has 13 alternating water features and entry is free, or go to the Parc des Familles Spray Park, the park is open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Go to the Northshore and play at the Splash Pad at Fontainebleau. The park is open 7 days a week. Admission is $3 per person per day; free for seniors (62+) and children 3 and under.

According to NOLA Ready, individuals seeking shelter during the daytime may also visit the following locations: 

  • All New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday-Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm and Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, with the following exceptions: 
    • Martin Luther King is closed on Saturdays  
    • Nix is closed for Capital Projects 
    • Alvar only has contactless pick up at this time 
    • Children’s Resource Center is closed due to facility issues 
  • Arthur Monday Community Center is open Monday – Friday, 7 am – 4:30 pm (1111 Newton Street, Suite 101. New Orleans, LA 70114) 
  • Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center is open Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm (2020 Jackson Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113) 
  • Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building is open Monday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm (1120 S. Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70125) 
  • NORD Annunciation Center is open Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 7 PM (800 Race St, New Orleans, LA 70130) 
  • For the homeless population: 
    • Ozanam Inn has a cooling area from 5:30AM – 6:30PM daily (2239 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70119) 
    • The New Orleans Mission will open their Day Center from 9 AM – 6 PM daily (1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70113) 

Along with staying cool indoors and in pools, citizens should avoid becoming a victim of heat exhaustion and related illnesses by doing the following:

  • Wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Staying cool indoors and scheduling outdoor activities carefully
  • Wearing sunscreen
  • Staying hydrated
  • Avoiding hot and heavy meals
  • Not leaving children or pets in cars

For more information about heat-related illnesses and tips to stay cool click here.