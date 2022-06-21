NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — June 21 marked the first day of summer, and there is no doubt that the weather is heating up.

A heat advisory was issued in the area by the National Weather Service effective Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures have the potential to reach triple digits between 97-100 degrees.

In anticipation of a hot summer, here is a list of a few places where you can beat the heat this summer indoors and outdoors:

Visit the Kenner Planetarium and Megadome Cinema: Showtimes range from 25-45 minutes, & admission is only $5.

Go roller skating at Skate Country Westbank or Airline Skate Center.

Play in the water at the Cool Zoo at Audobon Zoo.

Go to the movies at Prytania Theater at Canal Place, The Broad Theater, or AMC Theaters.

Head to the New Orleans Public Library and join the summer fun.

Go shopping at Lakeside Mall, River Walk Mall, and Canal Place.

See a show at Saenger Theatre.

Go swimming at Whitney M. Young Memorial Pool at Audubon or any other NORD pool.

Visit Lafreniere Park, Spray Park, the Spray Park is approximately 4,000 square feet for children 10 & under. It has 13 alternating water features and entry is free, or go to the Parc des Familles Spray Park, the park is open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Go to the Northshore and play at the Splash Pad at Fontainebleau. The park is open 7 days a week. Admission is $3 per person per day; free for seniors (62+) and children 3 and under.

According to NOLA Ready, individuals seeking shelter during the daytime may also visit the following locations:

All New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday-Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm and Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, with the following exceptions: Martin Luther King is closed on Saturdays Nix is closed for Capital Projects Alvar only has contactless pick up at this time Children’s Resource Center is closed due to facility issues

Arthur Monday Community Center is open Monday – Friday, 7 am – 4:30 pm (1111 Newton Street, Suite 101. New Orleans, LA 70114)

Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center is open Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm (2020 Jackson Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113)

Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building is open Monday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm (1120 S. Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70125)

NORD Annunciation Center is open Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 7 PM (800 Race St, New Orleans, LA 70130)

For the homeless population: Ozanam Inn has a cooling area from 5:30AM – 6:30PM daily (2239 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70119) The New Orleans Mission will open their Day Center from 9 AM – 6 PM daily (1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70113)



Along with staying cool indoors and in pools, citizens should avoid becoming a victim of heat exhaustion and related illnesses by doing the following:

Wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Staying cool indoors and scheduling outdoor activities carefully

Wearing sunscreen

Staying hydrated

Avoiding hot and heavy meals

Not leaving children or pets in cars

For more information about heat-related illnesses and tips to stay cool click here.