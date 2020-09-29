BBB warns public about package delivery notice scam

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public about a scam that is circulating the area.

The scam sends out a text message or an email, telling you to track your delivery, or saying there is a problem with your order, and instructing you to click on a link.

By clicking the link, the scammers can grab your information, possibly steal your identity, or even possibly release a virus on your computer or tablet.

Here are some helpful tips:

Keep an eye on your online orders and when you expect to receive them.

You want to make sure that if you get that link, instead of clicking on it, you need to go directly to the carrier’s website. Where then, you can put in all the information you have on the order.

Do not click on a link unless you’re familiar with it, and until you’ve verified it’s the company you are expecting a delivery from.

You can spot a fake email by hovering over the links and checking whether the URL leads to the business’s website or , in a scam email, to a third party site.

Be sure if you have any doubts, contact the company you’re expecting the package from directly.

Or you can check it out with the Better Business Bureau.