BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says they’ve arrested a Bayou L’Ourse woman who hit an elderly relative late last month.

The sheriff’s office says police were called to a home on February 25 where they spoke with a victim who said a disagreement with a family member led to a physical altercation. The officer filed for an arrest warrant for the suspect based on the injuries they noticed on the elderly victim.

Police say they arrested the suspect Thursday and booked them into the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery and simple battery of the infirmed.